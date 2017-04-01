Skywatch: April brings Jupiter, Satur...

Skywatch: April brings Jupiter, Saturn and Venus into easy view

Spring reaches planetary bloom in April with easy sky-gazing targets Jupiter , Saturn and Venus to savor - peppered with a few meteors to scout. That gigantic planet Jupiter reaches opposition on Friday, when for sky gazers it becomes "full."

