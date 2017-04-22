Seven tornadoes - not three - struck ...

Seven tornadoes - not three - struck the region April 6, Weather Service says

A total of seven tornadoes struck in the Washington region on a fiercely stormy day earlier this month, the National Weather Service has determined. In addition to the three April 6 tornadoes already confirmed in the District and adjacent suburbs, the Weather Service said last week that it has established that four others touched down in Virginia's Fauquier and Orange counties.

