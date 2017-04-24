Senate staff perplexed by unusual White House private briefing on North Korea
The White House announced Monday it would host an unusual private briefing on North Korea for the entire U.S. Senate, prompting questions from lawmakers over whether the Trump administration intends to use the event as a photo op ahead of his 100-day mark. Press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that the lawmakers would be briefed Wednesday by several senior administration officials, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Von Tramp is going to build a wall and make YOU...
|23 min
|Soryazz
|39
|God has HAD ENOUGH with America and has handed ...
|44 min
|Preacher
|21
|Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas...
|1 hr
|District10
|299
|Demos hate me lol
|1 hr
|Waikiki murders
|3
|If government shuts down
|3 hr
|District10
|10
|Blaming conservatives, Trump signals new openne...
|3 hr
|Julios lottery ti...
|50
|Total shameless lying hypocrites true colors, i...
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC