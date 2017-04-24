Senate confirms Alex Acosta as Trump's secretary of labor
In this March 22, 2017 file photo, Labor secretary-designate Alexander Acosta testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate is poised to confirm Acosta as President Donald Trump's secretary of labor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demo violence
|56 min
|Aponi
|18
|Work place violence
|1 hr
|Aponi
|2
|Demos
|1 hr
|TN Voter
|2
|Obama considered "gayness"...
|1 hr
|Aponi
|8
|Obama's globalist cronies are targeting Fox New...
|1 hr
|lol
|2
|Think Trump's Stupid? Get A Load Of This Interv...
|1 hr
|no vote
|1
|So trump is promoting Coca Cola from the Oval O...
|1 hr
|lol
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC