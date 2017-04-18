Secret Service limits sidewalk access...

Secret Service limits sidewalk access south of White House

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this Oct. 3, 2014 file photo, two women lean against a temporary barrier along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says it is restricting public access to a sidewalk south of the White House to make it harder for people to get onto the grounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
One more time 10 min Aponi 5
Another demo goes bananas 13 min Aponi 13
Add Coal jobs to the list of lies 32 min Liar in Chief 48
Deporting illegals has increased 43 min Aponi 3
Demos please explain 48 min Finallyjustice 8
News Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas... 48 min cleveland 214
Ted Nugent/Sarah Palin/Kid Rock visit White Hou... 55 min Liar in Chief 11
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,226 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC