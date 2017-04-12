Second man arrested and charged in Fe...

Second man arrested and charged in Feb. 2016 killing

D.C. police detectives arrested a Southeast Washington man Wednesday on a first-degree murder warrant for the fatal shooting in February 2016 of a 21-year-old man. Authorities took custody of 27-year-old Traveous Lamont Brown on a D.C. Superior Court bench warrant, police said in a statement.

