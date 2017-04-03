Salvadoran man stabbed on park trail ...

Salvadoran man stabbed on park trail had lived and worked in D.C. for decades, attended Mass daily

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Leoncio Loza, left, at his son's wedding in El Salvador, with Leonidas Loza, Meraly Loza and Dora Trejo. Loza, who was stabbed March 21 on a path in Kenilworth Park in the District, died of his injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Susan Rice unmasked Mike Flynn!!! 3 hr Political Atheist 28
News Democrats have a new and surprising weapon on C... 7 hr Political Atheist 5
How did russia alter the election 7 hr Political Atheist 47
Our Presidents 8 hr Aponi 2
Fbi deputy director got paid 10 hr Donald duck Von T... 2
if trump uses nuclear opinion on gorsuch 10 hr Aponi 4
Kentucky Indicative of ALL States 12 hr Frank Underwood 4
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,040,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC