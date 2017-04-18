Red Summer Race Riot in Washington, 1919

Red Summer Race Riot in Washington, 1919

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WETA-TV Arlington

As this newspaper cartoon suggested, the nation's capital was overtaken by mob rule during the bloody Red Summer race riots in 1919. By all accounts, Saturday, July 19, 1919 was a hot, muggy night in Washington, D.C. The stifling heat probably didn't help the disposition of patrons in the city's saloons which, in this era of early-Prohibition, could only offer the tamest of liquid refreshments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WETA-TV Arlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CNN turns on Hillary.... 4 min Native ... 19
Another demo goes bananas 7 min Liar in Chief 2
Trump Babbles More Nonsense 9 min Liar in Chief 1
What do these have in common 1 hr Aponi 18
How did russia alter the election 1 hr Aponi 109
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
CIA Dir. Brennan and Hillary rigged election.... 2 hr Civic Infidel 4
News Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas... 4 hr Phil Shifley 170
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,017 • Total comments across all topics: 280,405,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC