Red Summer Race Riot in Washington, 1919
As this newspaper cartoon suggested, the nation's capital was overtaken by mob rule during the bloody Red Summer race riots in 1919. By all accounts, Saturday, July 19, 1919 was a hot, muggy night in Washington, D.C. The stifling heat probably didn't help the disposition of patrons in the city's saloons which, in this era of early-Prohibition, could only offer the tamest of liquid refreshments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WETA-TV Arlington.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN turns on Hillary....
|4 min
|Native ...
|19
|Another demo goes bananas
|7 min
|Liar in Chief
|2
|Trump Babbles More Nonsense
|9 min
|Liar in Chief
|1
|What do these have in common
|1 hr
|Aponi
|18
|How did russia alter the election
|1 hr
|Aponi
|109
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|CIA Dir. Brennan and Hillary rigged election....
|2 hr
|Civic Infidel
|4
|Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas...
|4 hr
|Phil Shifley
|170
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC