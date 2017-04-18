Red Summer Race Riot in Washington, 1919

As this newspaper cartoon suggested, the nation's capital was overtaken by mob rule during the bloody Red Summer race riots in 1919. By all accounts, Saturday, July 19, 1919 was a hot, muggy night in Washington, D.C. The stifling heat probably didn't help the disposition of patrons in the city's saloons which, in this era of early-Prohibition, could only offer the tamest of liquid refreshments.

