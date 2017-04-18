Rabbi Gil Steinlauf leaving prominent DC pulpit to help create 'Innovation Lab'
Steinlauf will take up a new position helping create an Innovation Lab for the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism. In a statement Thursday, the USCJ described the lab as an effort to "seed, incubate, capture and disseminate new approaches to shape the next generation of the Jewish experience."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|straight from the quran,,,,,,
|49 min
|yasin
|1
|Maxine Waters = this forum's Democrats
|2 hr
|District10
|31
|kiss my red white & blue american ass
|2 hr
|iowa redneck
|1
|Trump admin: Tax cuts for the wealthy will pay ...
|2 hr
|District10
|11
|i took a shit on the holy quran
|2 hr
|iowa redneck
|4
|truth from an ex-muslim
|2 hr
|iowa redneck
|20
|Don't hog it, pass it on
|2 hr
|District10
|7
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC