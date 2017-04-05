Quarter issued honoring Frederick Douglass site
The Federal Government began this week to release millions of shiny metallic images of an old house in the Anacostia neighborood of Southeast Washington, and of the bearded man who was its longtime resident. The man is Frederick Douglass, the 19th century orator, statesman and abolitionist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isisi said today that we have a stupid Presiden...
|50 min
|Political Atheist
|12
|How did russia alter the election
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|73
|Elizabeth Warren: hypocrite!!
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|5
|omg
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|2
|Susan Rice unmasked Mike Flynn!!!
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|79
|sounds about right
|2 hr
|Dug
|1
|Chuck Todd Is A Liar
|2 hr
|Follow success
|12
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC