Professor Alastor a oeMad Eyea Moody ...

Professor Alastor a oeMad Eyea Moody Is the Cutest Cat in Washington

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Washingtonian.com

The winner of Washingtonian 's 2017 Cutest Cat Contest is... Alastor ! A panel of independent judges selected Alastor from the Top 10 vote-getters in the contest. Alastor isn't just cute, he's a wizard, as indicated by his photo and his bio: Professor Alastor "Mad Eye" Moody was adopted last June through the Washington Humane Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How did russia alter the election 2 min Political Atheist 52
Susan Rice unmasked Mike Flynn!!! 10 min Political Atheist 39
John Podesta RUSSIAN CONNECTION... 24 min Political Atheist 11
Tony Podesta help life sanctions and got paid 27 min Political Atheist 10
Why do demos perfer to hire illegals over Ameri... 36 min Liar in Chief 6
Donald creates a estimated 42000 jobs 45 min Liar in Chief 3
No such thing as Muslim ban 3 hr Donald duck Von T... 11
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC