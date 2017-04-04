Professor Alastor a oeMad Eyea Moody Is the Cutest Cat in Washington

The winner of Washingtonian 's 2017 Cutest Cat Contest is... Alastor ! A panel of independent judges selected Alastor from the Top 10 vote-getters in the contest. Alastor isn't just cute, he's a wizard, as indicated by his photo and his bio: Professor Alastor "Mad Eye" Moody was adopted last June through the Washington Humane Society.

