Pot 'smoke-in' on Capitol grounds lea...

Pot 'smoke-in' on Capitol grounds leads to 4 arrests

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Supporters hold flags near the East Front of the Capitol in Washington, Monday, April 24, 2017, during a rally to support the legalization of marijuana. Smoking pot in public remains illegal everywhere in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If government shuts down 16 min District10 10
News Blaming conservatives, Trump signals new openne... 21 min Julios lottery ti... 50
Total shameless lying hypocrites true colors, i... 35 min Donald duck Von T... 18
Delusional republicans think democrats are goin... 37 min Donald duck Von T... 14
Republicans are incompetent and incapable of go... 40 min Liar in Chief 16
Demos please explain 48 min Liar in Chief 17
Trumptards Don't Mind Paying For Wall But Whine... 55 min Liar in Chief 6
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,533,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC