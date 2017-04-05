Police: Teen Arrested After Slaying Romantic Rival

CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [...] Most Literate Cities In America: Washington D.C. Tops List According to a study conducted by Central Connecticut State University, Washington D.C. is the most literate city in the country. Hunting Challenge Netting Huge Pythons in Florida Everglades Snake hunters are making huge captures during a python hunting challenge in the Florida Everglades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.