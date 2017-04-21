Police arrest suspect in March killing in front of convenience store in Southeast
D.C. police on Friday arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last month on a busy street in the Fairlawn neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to authorities. Antione Kingwood, 24, of Southeast, was charged with second-degree murder while armed.
