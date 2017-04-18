Parties, protests and deals: Pot enthusiasts observe 4/20
From Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., to Hippie Hill in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, marijuana enthusiasts observed their 4/20 holiday Thursday with public smoke-outs, parties and, yes, great deals on weed. The annual celebration of cannabis culture was providing activists an opportunity to reflect on how far they've come - recreational use of marijuana is now legal in eight states and the nation's capital - and on the national political tone, with Trump administration officials reprising talking points from the heyday of the war on drugs.
