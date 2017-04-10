On 4/20, ita s a mixed bag for backers of pot legalization
Shanita Penny, 35, of Denver, speaks about her experiences of getting charged with possession of marijuana while driving in Virginia in 2011. "I don't feel like I did anything wrong or that I'm a horrible person, but to have to go through the court system and everything else, it does do something to you internally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get a outside investigation started
|1 hr
|waiting on hearings
|1
|"I'm sending an Armada"
|1 hr
|no vote
|14
|Add Coal jobs to the list of lies
|2 hr
|Aponi
|43
|Chelsea Clinton's Cheerleading Cult....
|2 hr
|Civic Infidel
|9
|Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas...
|3 hr
|huntcoyotes
|176
|FTC Adds To Hospitals/Monopolies Higher Health...
|3 hr
|Top Economists
|1
|O' Reilly Fired
|3 hr
|Liar in Chief
|15
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC