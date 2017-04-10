OMB Staffs Up as Trump Team Preps Age...

OMB Staffs Up as Trump Team Preps Agencies for Budget Cuts

12 hrs ago Read more: Government Executive

As the White House prepares agencies for absorbing large-scale spending cuts, President Trump on Friday fleshed out his budget team, naming a deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget and a regulatory administrator. Trump tapped the vice president for the conservative advocacy group Heritage Action for America, Russell Vought, to serve as deputy to budget director Mick Mulvaney.

