Officer is injured in incident on Birney Place SE
A D.C. police officer was injured and two people were arrested Monday night in an incident in the Barry Farm area of Southeast Washington, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.
