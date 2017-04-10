Officer is injured in incident on Bir...

Officer is injured in incident on Birney Place SE

Read more: The Washington Post

A D.C. police officer was injured and two people were arrested Monday night in an incident in the Barry Farm area of Southeast Washington, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

