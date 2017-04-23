Northwest D.C. man arrested in connec...

Northwest D.C. man arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Georgetown

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A Northwest Washington man was arrested Saturday in connection with the attempted sexual assault of a woman in Georgetown, D.C. police said Sunday. A woman was walking in the 3300 block of N Street NW shortly before 3 a.m. when a man approached her, punched her and then attempted to sexually assault her, according to a statement from police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas... 2 min District10 297
Trumptards Don't Mind Paying For Wall But Whine... 44 min Civic Infidel 2
Hillary created "blame Russia" meme.... 47 min Civic Infidel 1
Obama the next Bruce Jenner? 59 min Civic Infidel 2
Trump makes health care promises he’ll never be... 1 hr Civic Infidel 32
If government shuts down 1 hr monster dumb 4
Trump admin: Tax cuts for the wealthy will pay ... 1 hr District10 16
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,529,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC