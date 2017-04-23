Northwest D.C. man arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Georgetown
A Northwest Washington man was arrested Saturday in connection with the attempted sexual assault of a woman in Georgetown, D.C. police said Sunday. A woman was walking in the 3300 block of N Street NW shortly before 3 a.m. when a man approached her, punched her and then attempted to sexually assault her, according to a statement from police.
