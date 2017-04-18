new Trump at 100 days: a Ita s a different kind of presidencya
He's startled world leaders with his unpredictability and tough talk, but won their praise for a surprise strike on Syria. "It's a different kind of a presidency," Trump said in an Oval Office interview with The Associated Press, an hourlong conversation as he approached Saturday's key presidential benchmark.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If government shuts down
|8 min
|Aponi
|3
|Demo violence
|19 min
|Aponi
|8
|Obama to have surgery
|28 min
|Aponi
|13
|Why are so many demos anti police
|32 min
|Aponi
|2
|More things to think about
|33 min
|Aponi
|7
|Alex Jones
|34 min
|Aponi
|13
|Demos must be for drugs
|37 min
|Aponi
|6
