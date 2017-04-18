new Trump at 100 days: a Ita s a diff...

new Trump at 100 days: a Ita s a different kind of presidencya

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

He's startled world leaders with his unpredictability and tough talk, but won their praise for a surprise strike on Syria. "It's a different kind of a presidency," Trump said in an Oval Office interview with The Associated Press, an hourlong conversation as he approached Saturday's key presidential benchmark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If government shuts down 8 min Aponi 3
Demo violence 19 min Aponi 8
Obama to have surgery 28 min Aponi 13
Why are so many demos anti police 32 min Aponi 2
More things to think about 33 min Aponi 7
Alex Jones 34 min Aponi 13
Demos must be for drugs 37 min Aponi 6
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,840 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC