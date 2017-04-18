new REI sets opening date for North B...

new REI sets opening date for North Bethesda location

Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Sports outfitter REI will open its newest Washington-area store at North Bethesda's Pike & Rose retail development on April 25. REI joins Gap, Lucky Brand, Nike and an iPic Theater, and restaurants that include Summer House Santa Monica, Del Frisco's, Stella Barra Pizzeria, City Perch, Tutti Frutti, & pizza and others. REI also has stores in Woodbridge, Fairfax, Bailey's Crossroads and Tysons Corner in Virginia, and in Columbia, Maryland, though REI closed its store in College Park, Maryland, earlier this year.

