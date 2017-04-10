Music matters in Washington
Last week, members of Congress gathered at GRAMMYs on the Hill and joined Wynonna Judd on stage for a little bipartisan harmony. On that night, joining Wynonna, Martina McBride, Keith Urban, John Popper and other well-known artists, were more than 100 other members of the Recording Academy family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama in Tahiti
|11 min
|Waikiki murders
|25
|UNITED AIRLINES never fly with you again
|38 min
|Waikiki murders
|6
|Civil war within the Democratic Party
|44 min
|Liar in Chief
|8
|Breaking news
|51 min
|Liar in Chief
|6
|It was hard on obama
|1 hr
|Liar in Chief
|6
|You are all losing
|5 hr
|Bible Reader
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Haley
|20,949
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC