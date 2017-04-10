Murder suspect arrested

Murder suspect arrested

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KOBI NBC5

An update to a story NBC5 News brought you Wednesday - when a fatal shooting happened about 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Brentwood Village Apartments on Table Rock Road. NBC5 News spoke with neighbors Wednesday who are trying to process what happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A very bad day for the lying conman known as Vo... 3 min Political Atheist 18
Just sick 4 min truth 6
Why are alt right wingers still afraid of Hilll... 31 min Political Atheist 3
Clinton housekeeper printing out classified doc... 42 min Political Atheist 10
Malia Obama drunk in NYC 43 min Political Atheist 23
Why do democrats cry so much? 51 min Aponi 26
Did Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump leaked class... 54 min Aponi 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,461 • Total comments across all topics: 280,297,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC