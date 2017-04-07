Multiple tornadoes hit the D.C. area ...

Multiple tornadoes hit the D.C. area Thursday. We have video evidence.

Ryan Lyk captured what appears to be a small tornado over the Potomac river near the Washington Tidal Basin during April 6 storms in the region. On Thursday, multiple squall line tornadoes spun up in the D.C. area, leaving behind sheared roofs and scores of downed trees.

