Multiple tornadoes hit the D.C. area Thursday. We have video evidence.
Ryan Lyk captured what appears to be a small tornado over the Potomac river near the Washington Tidal Basin during April 6 storms in the region. On Thursday, multiple squall line tornadoes spun up in the D.C. area, leaving behind sheared roofs and scores of downed trees.
