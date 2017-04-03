Most expensive homes sold in March 2017
Six of the 10 most expensive residential sales in the Washington area in March were in the District, and $3.2 million would've gotten you the cheapest home on this list. See the priciest homes in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan Rice unmasked Mike Flynn!!!
|10 min
|obama loser
|91
|Breaking!!!!! Another Beauty Spewed From Trump!...
|40 min
|obama loser
|7
|Russia uses chemical weapons, Putin knows Tramp...
|43 min
|former democrat
|19
|War Mongering Democrats: No chance in hell of w...
|44 min
|obama loser
|16
|Susan Rice & Obama Hate Truth
|47 min
|obama loser
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: hypocrite!!
|1 hr
|obama loser
|14
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|1 hr
|GUESt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC