Michael Hayden, former CIA director: ...

Michael Hayden, former CIA director: Russiaa s election hacking wasna t an a act of wara

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Russia 's involvement in last year's White House race was no "act of war," former CIA and NSA Director Michael Hayden said Tuesday, discounting claims raised across Washington amid lingering accusations over Moscow's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential race. "I would never use that term," the retired four-star Air Force general told The Hill in an interview Tuesday, separating himself from a growing list of Democrats and Republicans who claim Russia committed an "act of war" by interfering in last year's presidential election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How is this good for America demos 1 hr fedup 5
Why do democrats cry so much? 2 hr fedup 1
Did onama and rice lie 3 hr Political Atheist 10
Clinton says shes comming out of the woods 3 hr Liar in Chief 9
Civil war within the Democratic Party 3 hr Political Atheist 9
Breaking!!!! Trump Declares NATO "No Longer Obs... 3 hr Liar in Chief 8
A refresher on real history in Syrian civil war... 3 hr Political Atheist 7
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,836 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC