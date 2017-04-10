Michael Hayden, former CIA director: Russiaa s election hacking wasna t an a act of wara
Russia 's involvement in last year's White House race was no "act of war," former CIA and NSA Director Michael Hayden said Tuesday, discounting claims raised across Washington amid lingering accusations over Moscow's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential race. "I would never use that term," the retired four-star Air Force general told The Hill in an interview Tuesday, separating himself from a growing list of Democrats and Republicans who claim Russia committed an "act of war" by interfering in last year's presidential election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How is this good for America demos
|1 hr
|fedup
|5
|Why do democrats cry so much?
|2 hr
|fedup
|1
|Did onama and rice lie
|3 hr
|Political Atheist
|10
|Clinton says shes comming out of the woods
|3 hr
|Liar in Chief
|9
|Civil war within the Democratic Party
|3 hr
|Political Atheist
|9
|Breaking!!!! Trump Declares NATO "No Longer Obs...
|3 hr
|Liar in Chief
|8
|A refresher on real history in Syrian civil war...
|3 hr
|Political Atheist
|7
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC