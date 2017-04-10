Michael Hayden, former CIA director: Russiaa s election hacking wasna t an a act of wara

Russia 's involvement in last year's White House race was no "act of war," former CIA and NSA Director Michael Hayden said Tuesday, discounting claims raised across Washington amid lingering accusations over Moscow's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential race. "I would never use that term," the retired four-star Air Force general told The Hill in an interview Tuesday, separating himself from a growing list of Democrats and Republicans who claim Russia committed an "act of war" by interfering in last year's presidential election.

