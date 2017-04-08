Mayor uses Emancipation Day to highli...

Mayor uses Emancipation Day to highlight statehood fight

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser marches in the Emancipation Day parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Officially, Emancipation Day commemorates when President Abraham Lincoln signed an act freeing all 3,100 slaves residing in the District, eight months ahead of the Emancipation Proclamation.

