March for Science protests get underw...

March for Science protests get underway across the world

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Scientists worldwide left their labs and took to the streets Saturday along with students and research advocates, pushing back against what they say are mounting attacks on science. The March for Science , coinciding with Earth Day, was set for more than 500 cities, anchored in Washington, D.C., and to be joined by dozens of nonpartisan scientific professional societies in a turnout intended to combine political and how-to science demonstrations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Possible shutdown, health care quagmire awaitin... 2 min Rico the Ladies Man 7
Delusional republicans think democrats are goin... 9 min Doug 12
News Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas... 17 min Phil Shifley 288
Ted Nugent/Sarah Palin/Kid Rock visit White Hou... 30 min lol 32
Von Tramp is going to build a wall and make YOU... 33 min Liar in Chief 37
Obama to have surgery 3 hr Aponi 1
Demo violence 3 hr repub forever 7
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,809 • Total comments across all topics: 280,508,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC