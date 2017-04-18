March for Science protests get underway across the world
Scientists worldwide left their labs and took to the streets Saturday along with students and research advocates, pushing back against what they say are mounting attacks on science. The March for Science , coinciding with Earth Day, was set for more than 500 cities, anchored in Washington, D.C., and to be joined by dozens of nonpartisan scientific professional societies in a turnout intended to combine political and how-to science demonstrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible shutdown, health care quagmire awaitin...
|2 min
|Rico the Ladies Man
|7
|Delusional republicans think democrats are goin...
|9 min
|Doug
|12
|Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas...
|17 min
|Phil Shifley
|288
|Ted Nugent/Sarah Palin/Kid Rock visit White Hou...
|30 min
|lol
|32
|Von Tramp is going to build a wall and make YOU...
|33 min
|Liar in Chief
|37
|Obama to have surgery
|3 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Demo violence
|3 hr
|repub forever
|7
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC