March for Science protests get underway across the world

Scientists worldwide left their labs and took to the streets Saturday along with students and research advocates, pushing back against what they say are mounting attacks on science. The March for Science , coinciding with Earth Day, was set for more than 500 cities, anchored in Washington, D.C., and to be joined by dozens of nonpartisan scientific professional societies in a turnout intended to combine political and how-to science demonstrations.

