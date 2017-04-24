Man struck, killed by car in Northwest D.C. is recalled as outgoing, upbeat artist

A memorial at the site where Clinton Norman, 33, of Northwest Washington was fatally struck by a car about 2 a.m. April 21 the 2100 block of Eighth Street NW. He spun records at clubs on U Street, danced his way down the aisles of the hardware store where he once worked in Woodley Park and drew his own superhero comic books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.