Man struck, killed by car in Northwest D.C. is recalled as outgoing, upbeat artist
A memorial at the site where Clinton Norman, 33, of Northwest Washington was fatally struck by a car about 2 a.m. April 21 the 2100 block of Eighth Street NW. He spun records at clubs on U Street, danced his way down the aisles of the hardware store where he once worked in Woodley Park and drew his own superhero comic books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How's That New Wall Coming Along? HAHAHAHaHAHA!
|9 min
|Liar in Chief
|1
|Possible shutdown, health care quagmire awaitin...
|20 min
|lol
|60
|Abc poll
|1 hr
|dems cry a lot
|9
|News flash
|1 hr
|dems cry a lot
|3
|Judges in Bed With Criminals
|1 hr
|judge wrong
|1
|Demos hate me lol
|1 hr
|Liar in Chief
|11
|Demo violence
|3 hr
|Anna Marie
|14
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC