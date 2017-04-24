Man struck, killed by car in Northwes...

Man struck, killed by car in Northwest D.C. is recalled as outgoing, upbeat artist

15 hrs ago

A memorial at the site where Clinton Norman, 33, of Northwest Washington was fatally struck by a car about 2 a.m. April 21 the 2100 block of Eighth Street NW. He spun records at clubs on U Street, danced his way down the aisles of the hardware store where he once worked in Woodley Park and drew his own superhero comic books.

