Man fatally shot in Southeast Washington, police say
The shooting occurred shortly before 4 a.m. in a parking lot near the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE, in the Woodland Terrace public housing complex. The victim was identified as Christopher Devin Heard, 37, of Oxon Hill, Md.
