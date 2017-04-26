Man charged with fatally stabbing his father in Southeast Washington
A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with fatally stabbing his father earlier this month in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. David Blakeney Jr., 26, of Southeast, was charged with second-degree murder.
