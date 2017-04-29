Making Government Work For You
Throughout the presidential campaign, Trump supporters were asked what drew them to their preferred candidate. Time and again, they pointed to his "outsider" status.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surprise more undisclosed Russian connections
|2 hr
|District10
|27
|Is PBS News Hour Fake News Too?
|2 hr
|District10
|12
|If Chump really wants to raise his approval rat...
|2 hr
|District10
|17
|Antifa is NAMBLA....
|4 hr
|Civic Infidel
|1
|Demos registered as foreign agents
|4 hr
|Civic Infidel
|6
|Geraldo gives donald a A
|4 hr
|Civic Infidel
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Postman7
|20,984
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC