Lt. Col. Maginnis: There's 'a Lot of Witchcraft' in Washington, D.C.
Long-time national security expert Lt. Col. Robert Maginnis , a former senior fellow with the Family Research Council , said there is "a lot of witchcraft" and "hedonism" in Washington, D.C., and added that when he thinks of Sodom and Gomorrah he often thinks of the nation's capital "in the same thought."
