Look Inside this Century-Old Capitol Hill Car Garage Turned Condos
Until it shuttered in 2013, the garage at 645 Maryland Ave., NE, had been a neighborhood mainstay for more than a century, serving as an auto-repair shop the entire time. Washington developer OPaL bought the vacant building in 2015 and set about transforming it into three large, luxury condos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas...
|27 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|199
|Supreme Court resignation this summer....
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|1
|Another demo goes bananas
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|11
|Chelsea Clinton's Cheerleading Cult....
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|14
|Election: rigged!!
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|3
|Ted Nugent/Sarah Palin/Kid Rock visit White Hou...
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|6
|Web Hubbell's daughter makes good....
|2 hr
|Civic Infidel
|14
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC