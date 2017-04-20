Look Inside this Century-Old Capitol ...

Look Inside this Century-Old Capitol Hill Car Garage Turned Condos

Until it shuttered in 2013, the garage at 645 Maryland Ave., NE, had been a neighborhood mainstay for more than a century, serving as an auto-repair shop the entire time. Washington developer OPaL bought the vacant building in 2015 and set about transforming it into three large, luxury condos.

