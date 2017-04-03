Less Potent Islamic State Still Something to Fear, Officials Say

Collapsing Islamic State's self-declared caliphate in Iraq and Syria will not be enough to slow the terror group's plots against the West and elsewhere, according to multiple U.S. and Western officials. U.S. officials, in particular, are bracing for what could be a "significant lag" between the time Islamic State is routed from its remaining holdings in Iraq and Syria and when its brand and loyal operatives cease to pose a serious global threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.