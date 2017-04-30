Lawmakers Find Common Ground on $1T Plan to Keep Gov't Open
Top Capitol Hill negotiators report progress on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1. FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, the Capitol is seen at dawn in Washington. Top Capitol Hill negotiators are reporting progress toward a long-sought agreement on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1. The House and Senate have until Friday at midnight to pass the measure to avert a government shutdown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 min
|Truth
|20,989
|Republicans are incompetent and incapable of go...
|49 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|25
|Ted Nugent/Sarah Palin/Kid Rock visit White Hou...
|1 hr
|Aponi
|43
|Total shameless lying hypocrites have zero inte...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|6
|Shut Down Howard University Medical School
|2 hr
|wjabbe
|3
|Chump Flip Flops On Harrisburg, PA. HAHAHAHAHA!
|6 hr
|no vote
|5
|Did Americans vote for Trump’s kids to be presi...
|6 hr
|no vote
|12
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC