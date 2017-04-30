Lawmakers Find Common Ground on $1T P...

Lawmakers Find Common Ground on $1T Plan to Keep Gov't Open

Top Capitol Hill negotiators report progress on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1. FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, the Capitol is seen at dawn in Washington. Top Capitol Hill negotiators are reporting progress toward a long-sought agreement on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1. The House and Senate have until Friday at midnight to pass the measure to avert a government shutdown.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 min Truth 20,989
Republicans are incompetent and incapable of go... 49 min Donald duck Von T... 25
Ted Nugent/Sarah Palin/Kid Rock visit White Hou... 1 hr Aponi 43
Total shameless lying hypocrites have zero inte... 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 6
Shut Down Howard University Medical School 2 hr wjabbe 3
Chump Flip Flops On Harrisburg, PA. HAHAHAHAHA! 6 hr no vote 5
Did Americans vote for Trump’s kids to be presi... 6 hr no vote 12
See all Washington, DC Discussions

