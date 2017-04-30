Lawmakers Find Common Ground on $1T Plan to Keep Gov't Open

Top Capitol Hill negotiators report progress on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1. FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, the Capitol is seen at dawn in Washington. Top Capitol Hill negotiators are reporting progress toward a long-sought agreement on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1. The House and Senate have until Friday at midnight to pass the measure to avert a government shutdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.