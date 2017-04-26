Kit and Ace Has Closed All Three of I...

Kit and Ace Has Closed All Three of Its DC Locations

Kit and Ace, the luxury-basics fashion brand founded by the family of Lululemon's founder, announced today that all three of its Washington-area locations closed Wednesday at 12:30 PM. The company is reportedly closing all of its US locations, including showrooms on both M Street and 8th Street in DC, as well as its Bethesda Row storefront.

