Kit and Ace Has Closed All Three of Its DC Locations
Kit and Ace, the luxury-basics fashion brand founded by the family of Lululemon's founder, announced today that all three of its Washington-area locations closed Wednesday at 12:30 PM. The company is reportedly closing all of its US locations, including showrooms on both M Street and 8th Street in DC, as well as its Bethesda Row storefront.
