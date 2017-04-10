Kids of undocumented women head to Washington

DENVER The American-citizen children of two undocumented women who have sought sanctuary inside Denver churches in the wake of their pending deportations are headed to Washington D.C. as part of a national rally to fight for broader immigration laws. Jeanette Vizguerra and Ingrid LaTorre have both been living at Denver churches for months after they were scheduled to be deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

