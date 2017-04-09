John Boehner spotted in Washington

John Boehner spotted in Washington

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Boehner was clocked by our tipster dining in the Tredici lounge at the St. Gregory Hotel with five guests in tow. Dressed in his former Capitol Hill uniform - navy suit and gold tie - the formerly famous crier and crew stayed for roughly two hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
China "Stealing" Jobs? 8 min no vote 1
Trump Security Cost 23 min no vote 1
Rich People Borrowing Question 38 min no vote 1
Chemical Weapon Question 46 min no vote 1
IhThial 3 hr Aponi 13
Susan Rice unmasked Mike Flynn!!! 8 hr District10 108
Tramp, The world witnesses an incoherent babbli... 8 hr Crazy Baby 8
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,184,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC