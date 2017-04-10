Jenia s plans scoop shop in Washingto...

Jenia s plans scoop shop in Washington, D.C.

18 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is planning its first scoop shop in Washington, D.C. The Columbus-based ice cream maker has shops across the country, from Los Angeles to Charleston, S.C., and several in Atlanta, Nashville and Chicago, but none in the Mid-Atlantic.

