Jenia s plans scoop shop in Washington, D.C.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is planning its first scoop shop in Washington, D.C. The Columbus-based ice cream maker has shops across the country, from Los Angeles to Charleston, S.C., and several in Atlanta, Nashville and Chicago, but none in the Mid-Atlantic.
