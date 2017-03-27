Jared Kushner is reportedly in Iraq

Jared Kushner is reportedly in Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Details about the trip to the Middle East with Gen. Joseph Dunford were not released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kentucky Indicative of ALL States 16 min Frank Underwood 4
Susan Rice unmasked Mike Flynn!!! 31 min Political Atheist 14
How did russia alter the election 1 hr Political Atheist 42
if trump uses nuclear opinion on gorsuch 1 hr Political Atheist 3
Chuck Todd Is A Liar 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 11
John Podesta RUSSIAN CONNECTION... 3 hr dem wong ho 9
Hillary's successor - Maxine Waters!! 3 hr powderpuff 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Pakistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,027,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC