Jared Kushner is reportedly in Iraq
Details about the trip to the Middle East with Gen. Joseph Dunford were not released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kentucky Indicative of ALL States
|16 min
|Frank Underwood
|4
|Susan Rice unmasked Mike Flynn!!!
|31 min
|Political Atheist
|14
|How did russia alter the election
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|42
|if trump uses nuclear opinion on gorsuch
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|3
|Chuck Todd Is A Liar
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|11
|John Podesta RUSSIAN CONNECTION...
|3 hr
|dem wong ho
|9
|Hillary's successor - Maxine Waters!!
|3 hr
|powderpuff
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC