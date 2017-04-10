Inside the secretive Washington, DC r...

Inside the secretive Washington, DC restaurant where...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Cafe Milano has been a favorite haunt for politicians and other high-profile Washington, DC locals since it opened in 1992, on the same day President Bill Clinton was elected. The Italian restaurant, located less than six miles away from Capitol Hill, is known as a secure meeting place for after-work discussions, as well as some "wheeling and dealing," as owner Franco Nuschese recently told The New York Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 min Kang Snake 20,948
It was hard on obama 31 min Liar in Chief 3
UNITED AIRLINES never fly with you again 1 hr KentuckyMedicalBo... 5
Why did a Russian Bank 1 hr District10 10
Why we hate Russia all of a sudden 3 hr Waikiki murderers 10
Breaking news 6 hr Aponi 1
Gorsuch is in 6 hr Aponi 5
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,240,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC