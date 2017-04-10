Inside the secretive Washington, DC r...

Inside the secretive Washington, DC restaurant where politicians have met in private since the '90s

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Cafe Milano has been a favorite haunt for politicians and other high-profile Washington, DC locals since it opened in 1992, on the same day President Bill Clinton was elected. The Italian restaurant, located less than six miles away from Capitol Hill, is known as a secure meeting place for after-work discussions, as well as some "wheeling and dealing," as owner Franco Nuschese recently told The New York Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rich single men 15 min Cackle 2
No real tax reform with obama care 43 min ardith 4
Barack Obama in Tahiti 1 hr Waikiki murders 25
UNITED AIRLINES never fly with you again 2 hr Waikiki murders 6
Civil war within the Democratic Party 2 hr Liar in Chief 8
Breaking news 2 hr Liar in Chief 6
It was hard on obama 2 hr Liar in Chief 6
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,781 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC