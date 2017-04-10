Inside the secretive Washington, DC restaurant where politicians have met in private since the '90s
Cafe Milano has been a favorite haunt for politicians and other high-profile Washington, DC locals since it opened in 1992, on the same day President Bill Clinton was elected. The Italian restaurant, located less than six miles away from Capitol Hill, is known as a secure meeting place for after-work discussions, as well as some "wheeling and dealing," as owner Franco Nuschese recently told The New York Times.
