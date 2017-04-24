Inside Samantha Bee's 'Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner'
Until its taping on Saturday, comedian Samantha Bee's "Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner," billed as a response to the storied Washington tradition, remained a mystery. The show's producers kept details about the special event under wraps, only revealing that they aimed to honor journalism and that proceeds would go to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 min
|Truth
|20,989
|Republicans are incompetent and incapable of go...
|49 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|25
|Ted Nugent/Sarah Palin/Kid Rock visit White Hou...
|1 hr
|Aponi
|43
|Total shameless lying hypocrites have zero inte...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|6
|Shut Down Howard University Medical School
|2 hr
|wjabbe
|3
|Chump Flip Flops On Harrisburg, PA. HAHAHAHAHA!
|6 hr
|no vote
|5
|Did Americans vote for Trump’s kids to be presi...
|6 hr
|no vote
|12
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC