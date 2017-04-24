How Washington, D.C. became the darli...

How Washington, D.C. became the darling of education reform

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: District Administration

When it comes to education reform, perhaps no city has inspired more controversy and acclaim over the last decade than Washington, D.C. Even today, uttering the name "Michelle Rhee"-the city's first schools chancellor appointed in 2007 after a major shakeup in the district-still evokes heated reactions from local residents. Following the dissolution of the local school board and the centralization of education decision-making within the mayor's office, then-Mayor Adrian Fenty commanded an unusual amount of power to change D.C.'s schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Von Tramp is going to build a wall and make YOU... 22 min Soryazz 39
God has HAD ENOUGH with America and has handed ... 43 min Preacher 21
News Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas... 1 hr District10 299
Demos hate me lol 1 hr Waikiki murders 3
If government shuts down 3 hr District10 10
News Blaming conservatives, Trump signals new openne... 3 hr Julios lottery ti... 50
Total shameless lying hypocrites true colors, i... 3 hr Donald duck Von T... 18
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,279 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC