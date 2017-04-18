How to transform the State Department

The foreign policy challenges facing President Trump and his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, are mounting fast as they approach 100 days in office. Apart from the civil war in Syria and a newly tense relationship with Russia, they have to deal with a missile-rattling regime in North Korea, the threat at home and abroad from radical Islamic terrorism, and potential trade battles with just about the entire non-Anglo-Saxon world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.