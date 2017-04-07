How Thursday's tornadoes in the Washi...

How Thursday's tornadoes in the Washington area formed

Read more: The Washington Post

When people think tornado, the first thing that comes to mind is the strong or violent tornado of the Great Plains, generated by supercell thunderstorms. But nature manufactures tornadoes in many ways, and another relatively ubiquitous type are "squall line tornadoes," generated along the front edge of a bowing or arc-shaped complex of thunderstorms.

