How Thursday's tornadoes in the Washington area formed
When people think tornado, the first thing that comes to mind is the strong or violent tornado of the Great Plains, generated by supercell thunderstorms. But nature manufactures tornadoes in many ways, and another relatively ubiquitous type are "squall line tornadoes," generated along the front edge of a bowing or arc-shaped complex of thunderstorms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clown Orders Hit On Assad Sits Down Has Dinner!!!!
|7 min
|SadDay
|15
|Why do demos perfer to hire illegals over Ameri...
|34 min
|Aponi
|13
|Chump's cheese puffs, that's all you need to kn...
|2 hr
|District10
|2
|War Mongers
|4 hr
|District10
|7
|Gorsuch confirmed
|5 hr
|Aponi
|7
|Russia uses chemical weapons, Putin knows Tramp...
|5 hr
|April Dawn
|27
|Steve Bannon to Donald Trump: Do not let the es...
|5 hr
|District10
|2
|War Mongering Democrats: No chance in hell of w...
|5 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|23
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC