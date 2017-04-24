Hollywood stars lobby in DC against a...

Hollywood stars lobby in DC against arts program cuts

Read more: The Hill

A dozen Hollywood actors lobbied on Capitol Hill this week against budget cuts for arts programs, with organizers describing GOP lawmakers they met with as "thoughtful and interesting." Celebrities including Alyssa Milano , "Veep" star Matt Walsh and "Pretty Little Liars" actor Chad Lowe were among those who attended the Creative Coalition's annual "Night Before" dinner Friday after the lobbying.

