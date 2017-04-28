Historically hot and humid weather likely for Saturday's climate march in Washington
As marchers demand climate action on the National Mall Saturday, they will sweat through one of the most sweltering April days ever recorded in Washington. The heat index, what it feels like outside factoring in both the temperature and humidity, could peak in the mid-to-upper 90s during the afternoon.
