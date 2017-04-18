Georgetown University apologizes for ...

Georgetown University apologizes for role in slave trade

3 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

Georgetown University hosts a "Liturgy of Remembrance, Contrition and Hope" recalling its ties to slavery in Washington, D.C., on April 18, 2017. RNS photo by Adelle M. Banks WASHINGTON The leader of the Catholic religious order that helped found Georgetown University addressed more than 100 descendants of slaves and sought their forgiveness.

